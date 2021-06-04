NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Injury Status Against Clippers

Luka Doncic has been listed as probable for the Mavericks against the Clippers in Game 6.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks have had a series like no other current first-round series this season.

Neither team has won at home.

For Game 6 in Dallas, Luka Doncic has been listed as probable and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Clippers are 3-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

