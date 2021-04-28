Luka Doncic Status Up in The Air for Pistons Game
Luka Doncic Status is unknown for Thursday against Pistons.
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks crushed the Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area on Tuesday night.
At halftime, the score was 62-29.
Unfournatley, Doncic has been listed as questionable for their next game on Thursday versus the Pistons with an elbow issue.
FantasyLabs NBA relayed the Mavericks' injury report, and the Tweet can be seen below.
Doncic, an All-Star once again this season, is averaging over 28 points and over eight assists per game on the season.
