NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Official Status Against Clippers
Luka Doncic will play on Sunday against the Clippers in Game 4.
Luka Doncic is officially available to play on Sunday in Game 4 against the Clippers.
Doncic had shown up on the injury report (neck), and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Tweeted earlier in the day (below) that he is expected to play.
Now, Marc Stein of The New York Times relays that the Mavericks say Doncic will officially play (Tweet below).
The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-point road favorites over the Mavericks in Dallas on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.