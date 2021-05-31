NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Official Status Against Clippers

Luka Doncic will play on Sunday against the Clippers in Game 4.

Luka Doncic is officially available to play on Sunday in Game 4 against the Clippers.

Doncic had shown up on the injury report (neck), and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Tweeted earlier in the day (below) that he is expected to play.

Now, Marc Stein of The New York Times relays that the Mavericks say Doncic will officially play (Tweet below).

The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-point road favorites over the Mavericks in Dallas on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

