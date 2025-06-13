Magic Johnson Drops Major Take on Pacers-Thunder Game 4
The Indiana Pacers are gearing up for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Heading into the game, Indiana holds a 2-1 series advantage, with game 4 being played in front of the home fans.
More Pacers news: 'We Don't Have a Chance', Pacers' Rick Carlisle Gets Real on NBA Finals
This gives the Pacers a legitimate opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Thunder, putting Oklahoma City on the brink of elimination. But the Thunder will likely come into the game with a sense of desperation after dropping Game 3.
But heading into the crucial game, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has been a main talking point. Haliburton was very passive in the first two games of the series, but decided to be more aggressive in Game 3.
With Game 4 looming, NBA legend Magic Johnson wants to see more of that approach from the Pacers star.
“So what’s he’s gotta do is understand what he has to do to help the Pacers beat OKC. You can’t just have 15 assists and 12 points or 15 points. That’s not enough. You gotta score in this series. See, you gotta remember that OKC is the highest scoring team in the league, so you have to personally, Haliburton, come out and say, ‘I gotta get my assists but also I gotta score. I gotta score.’ I had to do that against the Celtics. I couldn’t just have 20 assists. I had to 25 to 30 points for us to beat ’em and I was able to do that. So don’t take it personal what people are saying because the first two games you said it yourself. ‘I didn’t play good. I could play better.’ So now let’s concentrate on Game 4. This what happened last night you gotta take that into Game 4.”
For the Pacers to close out the series, Haliburton will likely need to continue playing at a very high level. But Indiana doesn't need him to score 30 points a game due to the incredible depth that they have across the roster.
Game 4 will show a lot about where the Pacers are, and the team couldn't be more excited. Indiana now sits just two wins from a title, and they have a real shot to win it all this year.
More Pacers news:
Pacers Have Surprising Secret Weapon Against Thunder
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Pulled Off Incredible Bench Record to Win Game 3
Pacers Could Make Bold Moves to Dodge Luxury Tax Penalties
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.