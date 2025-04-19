Magic Johnson Shockingly Changes Pick in Pacers vs Bucks Playoff Showdown
The Indiana Pacers have another date with the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. They feel confident that they can take them down for the second year in a row.
Indiana won the series in six games last year, but Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in the entire series. Damian Lillard also missed the first couple of games.
This year, it looked like Lillard was going to miss the entire series because of DVT. Shockingly, he has been cleared to play in this series. He will only miss Game 1.
Read more: Pacers' Pascal Siakam Says Damian Lillard Absence Doesn't Matter
Now that Lillard is back sooner than expected, a lot of NBA pundits have started to change their minds on what they think is going to happen. They think that the Bucks are going to win, now.
Magic Johnson, the former Los Angeles Lakers point guard, is one of those people. After initially picking the Pacers to win the series, he has flipped his decision.
It seems that the return of Lillard has made Johnson change his mind. Lillard certainly gives the Bucks a much better chance to win the series because of his ability to score the basketball.
Of course, he is still going to be rusty. He missed the final three weeks of the regular season due to the blood clots he was experiencing in his calf.
When he does come back, he's not going to be the same dominant point guard right away. It's going to take some time for him to get back into his groove.
More Pacers news: Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Talks 'Scary' Damian Lillard Injury
The Pacers aren't worried about the fact that Lillard will now be back sooner than expected. They still think that they can win this series with him out there.
Indiana feels that they are the better team. They will also have Bennedict Mathurin for this series, a player they didn't have before. He is their best scorer off the bench.
The Pacers still need to win Game 1 while Lillard is not in the lineup. That would make them feel a lot better about where the series will be headed.
More Indiana Pacers news: How to Watch Pacers vs Bucks Playoff Game 1: TV Channel, Predictions, More
Pacers Have Secret Weapon Fueling Potential NBA Finals Run
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.