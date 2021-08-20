Pacers' Duarte Should Have Made At Least Second Team At Summer League

The Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons (two players) all had someone make the All-Summer League Second Team. Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers should have been a lock to make the team.

The former Oregon star who was drafted with the 13th overall pick of the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Draft last month had a stellar NBA debut in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He posted stats of 18.3 points per game (on 48.3% shooting from the three-point range), 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and was a defensive stopper with 2.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

Those numbers were worthy of the first team, but second team should have been a lock.

The full list of players that made the second team can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the NBA Summer Leagues' Twitter account.

Full List Of The Second Team:

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons) Luka Garza (Detorit Pistons) Jalen Green (Houston Rockets) Paul Reed (Philadelphia 76ers) Patrick Williams (Chicago Bulls)

Duarte averaged more assists, steals and blocks than Green, while only averaging two points less.

He also played four game as opposed to Green's three.

Duarte's summer in Las, Vegas, did not get the proper credit it deserved.

