Malcolm Brogdon Injury Adds to Long List of Pacers That Are Hurt

Malcolm Brogdon injured his hamstring during the first quarter of the Nets and Pacers game on Thursday night.

Malcolm Brogdon exited the Pacers' game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday evening. The star point guard has been one of the most consistent players on the entire roster during the season.

The guard out of Virgina has averaged over 21 points on the year, over five assists and over five rebounds per game.

The Tweet from the offical Pacers Twitter account during the game can be seen below, and head coach Nate Bjorkgren's reaction can be seen above.

The Pacers will resume action on Saturday in Oklahoma City against the Thunder, who they beat recently, and there has been no word on if Brogdon will play in that game.

