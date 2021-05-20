Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Updated Status Against Wizards

Malcolm Brogdon will be a game-time decision on Thursday for the Indiana Pacers in their play-in game against the Washington Wizards.

After missing nearly three weeks with a hamstring injury, Brogdon returned last game against the Charlotte Hornets and scored 16 points and had passed out eight assists.

However, he was questionable for their game on Thursday, and now it will be a game-time decision.

His status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

"When you're dealing with hamstring issues, it can be dangerous," Brogdon said post-game on Tuesday. "There is a bit of hesitation when you're out there. There's things you're not going to do, like tonight I was not going to go for any rebounds in the crowd. I'm not jumping as high as I can. Consciously and unconsciously, you're actually thinking of stuff to avoid. Overall, I felt good. I'm glad we got the win."

The Wizards are 4-point favorites in Washington against the Pacers on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

