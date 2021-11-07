NBA News: Malcolm Brogdon's Official Status For Pacers-Kings Game

Publish date:
Malcolm Brogdon's Official Status For Pacers-Kings Game
Malcolm Brogdon is out for the Indiana Pacers against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
Malcolm Brogdon (non-COVID illness) will not play on Sunday in the game between the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.
The status of Brogdon for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter of FantasyLabs NBA.
Brogdon also missed the last game against the Trail Blazers in Portland, and the Pacers lost 110-106 to fall to 3-7 on the new season.
The Kings come into the game on Sunday 5-4.
