NBA News: Malcolm Brogdon's Official Status For Pacers-Kings Game

Malcolm Brogdon (non-COVID illness) will not play on Sunday in the game between the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.

The status of Brogdon for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter of FantasyLabs NBA.

Brogdon also missed the last game against the Trail Blazers in Portland, and the Pacers lost 110-106 to fall to 3-7 on the new season.

The Kings come into the game on Sunday 5-4.

