    • November 11, 2021
    Malcolm Brogdon's Official Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game
    Malcolm Brogdon's Official Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game

    Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers will play in the game between the Pacers and Denver Nuggets.
    USA TODAY Sports

    Malcolm Brogdon will play on Wednesday night in Colorado against the Denver Nuggets. 

    The status of Brogdon for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Brogdon had missed the last two games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings with a non-COVID illness. 

    The Pacers went 1-1 in those two road games and are 4-7 on the new season. 

    The Nuggets come into the game 6-4.

    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
