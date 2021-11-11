Malcolm Brogdon's Official Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game

Malcolm Brogdon will play on Wednesday night in Colorado against the Denver Nuggets.

Brogdon had missed the last two games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings with a non-COVID illness.

The Pacers went 1-1 in those two road games and are 4-7 on the new season.

The Nuggets come into the game 6-4.

