Publish date:
Malcolm Brogdon's Status For Pacers-Nuggets
Rick Carlisle gave an update on Malcolm Brogdon who has missed the last two games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings with a non-COVID illness. The Indiana Pacers will play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
The Indiana Pacers have been without star point guard Malcolm Brogdon for each of their last two games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.
Both games were road games, and they lost the game against the Blazers, but are coming off of a win over the Kings.
On Tuesday, Rick Carlisle provided an update on Brogdon for their game with the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Wednesday night.
Read More
The update can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account (he is expected to play).
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.