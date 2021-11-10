Malcolm Brogdon's Status For Pacers-Nuggets

The Indiana Pacers have been without star point guard Malcolm Brogdon for each of their last two games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.

Both games were road games, and they lost the game against the Blazers, but are coming off of a win over the Kings.

On Tuesday, Rick Carlisle provided an update on Brogdon for their game with the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Wednesday night.

The update can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account (he is expected to play).

