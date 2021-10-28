Malcolm Brogdon's Status For Game Against Brooklyn Nets On Friday Announced

Publish date:
Malcolm Brogdon's Surprising Injury Status For Game Against Brooklyn Nets On Friday
Malcolm Brogdon will be out for the game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
The Indiana Pacers will be without their leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon they visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Friday evening.
The Pacers lost to the Toronto Raptors 118-100 on Wednesday night, and Brogdon got injured during the game.
On Thursday, head coach Rick Carlisle gave an update on the star point guard (who has a strained hamstring) and that can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Pacers.
The Nets are 2-3 coming off of a loss at home to the Miami Heat.
