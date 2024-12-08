Massive Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Pacers Landing Star Center
The Indiana Pacers have struggled out of the gates this season and it has caused all sorts of issues within their place in the standings. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, Indiana was expected to take that next jump in terms of contention.
However, the opposite has occurred and the Pacers find themselves falling behind in the East. Part of this is due to a plethora of injures that the Pacers have suffered this season but the team has also been inconsistent from game to game.
Indiana has lost two big men to season-ending injuries already this year, hurting their overall depth in the frontcourt. But as the Pacers try to salvage it all, the front office will have their sights set on the trade market.
The Pacers will likely be one of the more active teams at the upcoming trade deadline as they search for ways to turn the year around. The frontcourt is the most pressing need for the Pacers and it could see them part with some coveted assets to bring in some help.
In a new trade proposal, the Pacers land a star center that they can build around for the future. The team takes place with the Utah Jazz and lands them a potential cornerstone piece to the roster.
Here is what the deal could look like:
Pacers receive: Center Walker Kessler and guard Patty Mills
Jazz receive: Forward Jarace Walker, a 2025 first-round draft pick, and a 2029 first-round draft pick
While at first glance this deal seems like the Pacers are giving up a lot for Kessler, Utah has held firm on their high asking price. Kessler has established himself as one of the better defensive centers in the game today and they value him very highly.
The trade market is a little wild nowadays and it has seen teams being forced to pay a heafty price for talent. Indiana desperately needs frontcourt help and Kessler could fill that void on a very team-friendly deal.
Center Myles Turner is heading into free agency this summer and while the Pacers would love to retain him, nothing is guaranteed. If Turner were to walk, Indiana would be even thinner in the frontcourt so landing Kessler could at least give them some insurance to work with.
