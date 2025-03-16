Massive Trade Proposal Has Pacers Land Cam Johnson For Haul
The Indiana Pacers decided not to add anyone at the trade deadline. The only move they made was to ship James Wiseman to Toronto in order to open up a roster spot.
In the end, the Pacers decided that the team they have is good enough to compete in the playoffs when they are all healthy. They did look at adding some players, though.
One player they were linked to is Cameron Johnson. Johnson was a hot name at the trade deadline, but the price for him ended up being too high for the Pacers to pay.
Indiana was clearly interested in him, they just weren't interested in the price Brooklyn wanted for him at the deadline. Bleacher Report came up with a trade that could see him coming to Indiana in the offseason. Here is the trade proposal:
Indiana Pacers Receive: F Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets Receive: PF Jarace Walker, SF Aaron Nesmith, SG Johnny Furphy
The Pacers would look to upgrade at the wing spot, which Johnson would do. He is a really good scorer who would be the third-scorer on the roster.
In order to get him, they would have to part ways with both Aaron Nesmith and Jarace Walker. Walker is expendable since he is not in the regular rotation.
Walker has played the best basketball of his career this year, but that hasn't been enough to earn a regular rotation spot. Trading him away wouldn't hurt them.
Parting ways with Nesmith would be the big question. He is their best perimeter defender and is a really good 3-point shooter.
Indiana would have to decide whether or not they would be okay with foregoing some good defense in order to upgrade offense and rebounding. That's really where this trade lies.
Including Johnny Furphy wouldn't hurt the Pacers. While he's young, he is still aa very raw prospect who needs a lot of time to develop.
This would be a very fair trade for both teams. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Pacers move Walker somewhere in hopes of upgrading the rest of the roster.
Johnson is averaging 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and three assists per game. Nesmith is averaging 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
