Massive Trade Proposal Has Pacers Send Bennedict Mathurin to Warriors for Star
The Indiana Pacers are not the team we expected them to be to start the 2024-25 campaign. As we pass the quarter mark of the season, the Pacers are four games below .500. They are one of the more inconsistent teams in the league thus far.
If things continue to get out of hand for Indiana, they may choose the sellers' route instead of the buyers' route as we approach the NBA trade deadline. There is still some ways to go, but they must get their act together.
If the Pacers continue this trend, we could see a significant move that could see them move on from one of the brighter stars, third-year guard Bennedict Mathurin.
This trade proposal would have the Pacers give up on Mathurin and send him to the West Coast in exchange for a young player and a pick.
Warriors receive: Bennedict Mathurin
Pacers receive: Jonathan Kuminga and a 2025 first-round draft pick
In this potential trade scenario, the Pacers could gain significant value by acquiring a young, promising player and a draft pick. Kuminga, the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is having a solid start to the season, averaging 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 44.4% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc.
At just 22 years old, Kuminga brings youth, athleticism, and potential to the Pacers’ roster, aligning well with their ongoing development strategy.
The Warriors, reportedly interested in moving Kuminga for some time, would part ways with the versatile forward in exchange for assets that better suit their immediate goals.
For the Pacers, this trade not only provides a player who can contribute immediately but also offers an additional draft pick to bolster their future. While the Pacers have work to do, a move like this could positively impact their present and future outlook.
As things stand, it's hard to believe that the Pacers would be so reluctant to give up on a player like Mathurin for this type of package deal. Unless the Pacers feel like they would be better off with Kuminga and have another first-round pick in their draft pocket, Indiana may not deal Mathurin.
Mathurin is a hot commodity, though, as he is only 22 years old and could immediately provide a scoring punch off the bench.
