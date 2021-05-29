NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Speaks on Neck Pain After Game 3 Against Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks lost 118-108 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have a 2-1 lead over Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers and will host Game 4 in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday.

On Friday night, they lost their first game of the series (Game 3 ) 118-108.

After the game, Doncic spoke about neck pain he suffered, and the full quote can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball