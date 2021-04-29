Mavericks' Luka Doncic Status on Thursday Against the Pistons

Luka Doncic had been initially listed as questionable for the Mavericks game on Thursday with the Pistons in Detroit.

The Mavericks' superstar is now officially listed as out with an elbow injury and will miss their game, according to FantasyLabs NBA, who relayed the Mavericks injury report.

Their tweet can be seen below.

Doncic and the Mavericks are 34-27 and have had their ups and downs on the season but are still among the top teams in all of the NBA. Meanwhile, the Pistons are having a miserable season. They have let go of two of their best players (Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose) and due to the strength of their opponent, its possible that nothing is actually too serious with Doncic's elbow, and it may just be an opportunity to get him some time to rest a small injury.

The Mavericks crushed the Golden State Warriors in their last game; at halftime, they were up an outstanding 62-29, and the team appears to have found its groove just in time for post-season play.

The game between the two teams is set to tip-off in Detroit at 7:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

