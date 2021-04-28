Mavericks Luka Doncic with a Wild Celebration During Warriors Game

The Dallas Mavericks are currently playing the Golden State Warriors in a game on TNT that is nationally televised in Golden State.

The Mavericks have been solid this season and currently have the sixth seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors remain to tread water as the tenth seed in the conference.

Early on in this game, Doncic and the Mavericks had total control and have not let up. Heading into halftime, the score was 62-29.

In the third quarter, Doncic nailed a three-pointer that put his team up 88-55; essentially, the game is already over.

Doncic had an entertaining celebration after making the shot.

The video can be seen in a tweet below by Bleacher Report.