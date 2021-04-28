Mavericks Luka Doncic with a Wild Celebration During Warriors Game
Luka Doncic and the Mavs dominated the Warriors.
The Dallas Mavericks are currently playing the Golden State Warriors in a game on TNT that is nationally televised in Golden State.
The Mavericks have been solid this season and currently have the sixth seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors remain to tread water as the tenth seed in the conference.
Early on in this game, Doncic and the Mavericks had total control and have not let up. Heading into halftime, the score was 62-29.
In the third quarter, Doncic nailed a three-pointer that put his team up 88-55; essentially, the game is already over.
Doncic had an entertaining celebration after making the shot.
The video can be seen in a tweet below by Bleacher Report.
- SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
- Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announced Last Week: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
- The Lakers have been a mess without LeBron James in the lineup: Without James, the team has been lousy in those 20 games this season. If they want to get a good seed for the playoffs, they will need James to return healthy soon. In the games without James, the Lakers have gone 8-12 this season. CLICK HERE