Former Pacers Star Shows Off Miami House On Instagram

On Thursday, Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo shared an awesome post to his Instagram story of outside of his Miami, Florida, house.
The post from his Instagram story can be seen captured in screenshots from his account @vicoladipo below.
Last season, Oladipo was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Houston Rockets and then traded to the Heat from the Rockets.
He was a free agent this off-season and re-signed with Miami, according to Shams Charania on August 4 (Tweet below).
According to The Real Deal's Katherine Kallergis, (read article in the hyperlink), Oladipo bought the house earlier this year for $7.8 million.
