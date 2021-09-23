Former Pacers Star Shows Off Miami House On Instagram

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Shares Awesome Photos From His Miami House On His Instagram Story

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Shares Awesome Photos From His Miami House On His Instagram Story

Former Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo (who now plays for the Miami Heat) posted the outside of his house in Miami, Florida, to his Instagram story.
Author:
Publish date:
Former Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo (who now plays for the Miami Heat) posted the outside of his house in Miami, Florida, to his Instagram story.

On Thursday, Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo shared an awesome post to his Instagram story of outside of his Miami, Florida, house. 

The post from his Instagram story can be seen captured in screenshots from his account @vicoladipo below. 

Screenshot captured from Victor Oladipo's Instagram story on Thursday, September 22. 

Screenshot captured from Victor Oladipo's Instagram story on Thursday, September 22. 

Screenshot captured from Victor Oladipo's Instagram story on Thursday, September 22. 

Screenshot captured from Victor Oladipo's Instagram story on Thursday, September 22. 

Last season, Oladipo was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Houston Rockets and then traded to the Heat from the Rockets. 

He was a free agent this off-season and re-signed with Miami, according to Shams Charania on August 4 (Tweet below). 

According to The Real Deal's Katherine Kallergis, (read article in the hyperlink), Oladipo bought the house earlier this year for $7.8 million. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

USATSI_12003922_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Shows Off Miami House On Instagram

17 seconds ago
USATSI_14717527_168388303_lowres
News

Warren Gets A Court Named After Him

3 hours ago
USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Ben Simmons Trade Makes Sense For The Pacers And 76ers

3 hours ago
Myles Turner
News

Check Out The Photo Myles Turner Shared On His Instagram Story Of His NBA Blocks Award

3 hours ago
USATSI_16148330_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Mavs "Looked Into" Trade With Pacers

3 hours ago
USATSI_13720354_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted On Wednesday

3 hours ago
USATSI_13704383_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Puts Up Instagram Story After Redick Announces NBA Retirement

3 hours ago
USATSI_10801356_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Post Cool Wallpaper To Their Instagram

Sep 22, 2021
USATSI_10802036_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Oladipo Sends Out Tweet After Redick Announces Retirement

Sep 22, 2021