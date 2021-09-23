Former Pacers Star Shows Off Miami House On Instagram

Former Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo (who now plays for the Miami Heat) posted the outside of his house in Miami, Florida, to his Instagram story.

On Thursday, Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo shared an awesome post to his Instagram story of outside of his Miami, Florida, house.

The post from his Instagram story can be seen captured in screenshots from his account @vicoladipo below.

Screenshot captured from Victor Oladipo's Instagram story on Thursday, September 22.

Last season, Oladipo was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Houston Rockets and then traded to the Heat from the Rockets.

He was a free agent this off-season and re-signed with Miami, according to Shams Charania on August 4 (Tweet below).

According to The Real Deal's Katherine Kallergis, (read article in the hyperlink), Oladipo bought the house earlier this year for $7.8 million.

