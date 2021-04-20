NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Michael Jordan Brand Unveils Zion Williamson Shoe

On Tuesday, Air Jordan announced the first Zion Williamson shoe.
Author:
Publish date:

On Tuesday, the Jordan brand announced something that fans have been waiting for over a year, likely since draft night.

The first-ever Zion Williamson player edition shoe is now up to see.

"To be, Zion. The culmination of his supernatural game and down to earth personality, @zionwilliamson debuts his own signature sneaker line. Introducing the Jordan Zion 1," The Jordan brand Tweeted on Monday.

At such a young age, Williamson is already one of the league's most popular players and joins other NBA stars such as Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook, who have had their version of a Michael Jordan shoe.

Williamson and the Pelicans return to action when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. The Nets will be without Kevin Durant and James Harden.

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announces on Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
  • Pacers dropped third straight loss in Indiana to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.

