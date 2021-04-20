Michael Jordan Brand Unveils Zion Williamson Shoe

On Tuesday, the Jordan brand announced something that fans have been waiting for over a year, likely since draft night.

The first-ever Zion Williamson player edition shoe is now up to see.

"To be, Zion. The culmination of his supernatural game and down to earth personality, @zionwilliamson debuts his own signature sneaker line. Introducing the Jordan Zion 1," The Jordan brand Tweeted on Monday.

At such a young age, Williamson is already one of the league's most popular players and joins other NBA stars such as Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook, who have had their version of a Michael Jordan shoe.

Williamson and the Pelicans return to action when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. The Nets will be without Kevin Durant and James Harden.