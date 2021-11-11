Publish date:
Michael Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game On Wednesday
Michael Porter Jr. will not be available for the game on Wednesday evening between the Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets.
The Indiana Pacers are in Colorado to play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, and come into the game after beating the Sacramento Kings on Sunday to advance to 4-7.
The Nuggets come into the game with a 6-4 record, but will be without one of their best players in Michael Porter Jr. for the game, and his status for Wednesday night in Denver can be seen embedded below in a tweet from Tony East of Forbes.
