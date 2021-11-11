Publish date:
Monte Morris' Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game On Wednesday
Monte Morris of the Denver Nuggets will be active on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.
Monte Morris will play on Wednesday evening in Denver in the game between the Indiana Pacers and Nuggets.
The status of Morris for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nuggets come into the game with a 6-4 record and won their last game against the Miami Heat.
Meanwhile, the Pacers won their last game against the Sacramento Kings and come into the game with a 4-7 record.
