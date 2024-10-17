More confident Isaiah Jackson ready to occasionally stretch the floor in bigger role with Indiana Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — As the Indiana Pacers were battling the Cleveland Cavaliers during preseason action last week, Bennedict Mathurin found himself in traffic in the lane. His attack was shut down. Thankfully, he had a safe passing option available that wasn't typically there before. His teammate Isaiah Jackson, a bouncy center, popped open into space just above the free throw line.
It wasn't much, but it was noticeable to see. Jackson usually does his damage right around the basket, and he will again in the coming season. Yet at that moment, after handling the pass from Mathurin, Jackson launched a jumper from the elbow and drilled it.
The NBA logged the shot as a 17-foot attempt. A few days later, when the Memphis Grizzlies were in Indianapolis for preseason action, Jackson knocked down a fadeaway jumper from the opposite elbow. It was registered as a 15-foot shot.
That means Jackson has already knocked down two attempts from 15 feet away or further this preseason. He only did that twice in the entire 2023-24 campaign. While it's unlikely Jackson is asked to be much of a jump shooter, he has already shown a willingness to take, and make, shots from deeper distances.
"I'm trying to stretch the floor a little bit this year. This year I've been working on my jump shot with (assistant coach) Jenny [Boucek]," Jackson said. At the very first practice of training camp, Jackson could be seen getting up threes in a drill that involves shooting from five different spots beyond the arc.
Boucek has helped many players improve their jump shot. Andrew Nembhard worked with the assistant last year, and T.J. McConnell went from largely a non-shooter to a fine-enough finisher from deep. That McConnell path is what Jackson hopes to copy. Boucek has done this before.
"She taught me a lot this year. Just the confidence I have in my shot now, it feels way smoother than how it was in previous years," Jackson said of his work with Boucek. "She helped me elevate it to where I can shoot the ball with confidence. I feel confident. It's going to help the team, it's going to help me... it's going to expand my game a lot," he added.
"She's helped a lot of our guys [with shooting]," head coach Rick Carlisle said of Boucek and her ability to train jump shooting. He likes having one voice on the staff handle that role. "She has a lot of creative ways to get [players] to feel things about their shot. She's a real positive teacher."
A large part of Jackson's development last season came as a result of efficiency improvements. His true shooting percentage reached nearly 70%, and he was lights out around the basket. He should continue to be someone who primarily attacks from the charge circle and in.
But adding range never hurts, especially in the scenario like the one described with Mathurin. Jackson bailed his teammate out of a tough situation and earned two points. It's a nice potential addition to Jackson's game if it translates to the regular season.
There's more to the upcoming campaign than that for the young big man, though. He's in year four of his career and currently eligible for a contract extension — and he will be a free agent next summer without a new deal by early next week. He needs a big season and wants his motor to be a weapon again.
"Trying to keep a high motor," he said of what he hopes for himself this year. With his promotion to backup center after the departure of Jalen Smith, Jackson will play more often this year. If starter Myles Turner is injured, Jackson could play big minutes. He needs to be in great shape to be active and mobile all year long.
In the offseason, Jackson went to Dallas, Texas to visit with Turner and reserve center James Wiseman. They discussed the responsibilities of being a center on the Pacers roster and the things they'll need to do to be successful this season. The group stressed accountability with each other. Jackson called it a "dope" experience.
It's another moment that has him ready for a big year. It's the first time he is undoubtedly the backup five, and he's got money to play for. The Pacers need him to be good, too — he's young and still growing, but the team is ready to win and compete every night.
"This is year four. I know it's what I'm coming into this year, which is playing hard," the Kentucky product said earlier during training camp.
Jackson was great in the postseason last year, which boosted his confidence. He knows he is a playoff player when the time comes, something young players need to prove. Without a jump shot, he was still effective thanks to his speed and athleticism on both ends, and he flipped in shot after shot in the lane, particularly against the New York Knicks.
He brought energy to those games on a big stage. And now, he'll have the chance to do it with an improved jump shot. Jackson is moving into a bigger role for a team looking to contend — his growth and success this season will be important for the Pacers. He averaged 6.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 2023-24.
