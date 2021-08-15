Ron Artest On The Pacers Was So Underrated

Sports Illustrated home
Most Underrated Season In NBA History? Former Lakers, Rockets, Knicks, Kings, Bulls And Pacers Star, Was Sensational In 2004

Ron Artest's 2004 season with the Indiana Pacers is one of the most underrated in NBA history. Artest has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets.
Ron Artest (Metta World Peace) was so underrated on the Indiana Pacers.

In fact, he was so underrated that many people probably would not realize he won Defensive Player of The Year in 2004 and was an NBA All-Star. 

His 2004 season was incredible with him averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game. 

He was also doing it for a Pacers team that finished the season 61-21 and went all the way to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals (which they lost to the Detroit Pistons). 

Unfortunately, the season after, "Malice At The Palace" happened, and Artest was suspended for the entire season after starting the year so hot (see Tweet below from StatMuse). 

Artest did continue to have a solid career after that point with the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks, but never was an All-Star again. 

In total, Artest played part of five seasons with the Pacers from part of the 2001-02 season through part of the 2005-06 season. 

Artest's 2004 season gets forgotten about too much. 

