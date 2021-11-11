Nikola Jokic Suspended For Pacers-Nuggets Game

Publish date:
MVP Suspended? Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Has A One Game Suspension By The NBA For This
The NBA has suspended Nikola Jokic for the incident that took place in the Denver Nugget's win over the Miami Heat on Monday evening. Jokic will miss the game with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in Denver.
The Indiana Pacers will not have to face Nikola Jokic when they play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night in Colorado.
On Tuesday evening the NBA announced that the 2021 MVP has been suspended for one game, and their announcement can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Communications.
He was suspended for what he did when he was thrown out of the Nugget's win over the Miami Heat on Monday for shoving Markieff Morris to the ground.
Read More
The clip of the incident can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Bleacher Report.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.