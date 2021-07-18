Myles Turner Goes On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers was on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Saturday night, and a Tweet from Turner about it can be seen below quote Tweeting Jimmy Kimmel Live's Tweet.

A Tweet from the Pacers about Turner going on the show can be seen below, and their article on it can be read here.

The segment of Turner on the show can also be watched here from Jimmy Kimmel Live's Youtube channel.

Related stories on NBA basketball