Myles Turner Returned for Pacers on Sunday at Hawks

On Sunday afternoon Myles Turner made his return to the lineup for the Indiana Pacers. In a game against the Atlanta Hawks, a team featuring another prolific center opposite Turner in Clint Capela.

Turner had missed six consecutive games with a sprained ankle, and as the team's leader in blocks at over three per game, his activity on the glass and defending opposing teams shots at the rim is vital.

Unfortunately, the Pacers fell 129-117 to the Hawks in his return on Sunday, and Capela went off for 25 points and 24 rebounds on the afternoon.

While he did not shoot the ball well (2-9 FG) and did not record a block, Turner showed some encouraging signs in his first game back in over a week. He had nine points, 11 rebounds and played the second-most minutes of anyone on the team at 34.

Tomorrow night the Pacers head home for the first time in five days to play the Spurs on the second day of a back-to-back.

