Myles Turner Reveals Pacers are 'Starting to Care' More Defensively
The Indiana Pacers have started to play some better basketball. They have won three out of their last four games, including two straight. Because of their strong play, they have clawed their way to within a half-game of the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
Tyrese Haliburton's play has been one of the reasons why the team has played better. He has 37 assists and just one turnover over the past four games. His renewed aggressiveness in shooting the ball has not only helped his own scoring numbers but has opened up opportunities for his teammates.
A renewed sense of defensive effort has also been a big reason why the Pacers have been able to make up some ground in the East. Specifically, it has been a defensive rating with the starting lineup that has really helped the team turn their play around.
In the last 11 games, this starting lineup has a defensive rating of 98.5. That's even without Aaron Nesmith, who is the Pacers' best perimeter defender. When asked about the improvement on the defensive side of the court, Myles Turner explained it very simply.
"We're starting to care more," Turner said. "We went through a stretch last season where we kept on saying the same thing, 'We gotta defend, we gotta defend.' But I think now we're putting those words into actions."
Turner is seeing a renewed commitment from his team in defending. Last season, it was the thing that kept them from making the NBA Finals. They weren't able to get key stops in the final moments against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
This season, they know they don't have to be great on defense, they just have to be average. Indiana is 22nd in the league in defensive rating this season, but over the last 11 games, they are tied for fourth. While that level of defense won't last, they just need to be in the top half of the league to win games.
Playing with the same pace as last year is also key for this team to win more games. After being the fastest team in terms of pace a season ago, the Pacers are now just tenth. They have started playing faster in recent weeks, which has translated into more wins.
Indiana is finally starting to have a weaker schedule. That should help them stack up some wins and shoot them up the Eastern Conference standings.
