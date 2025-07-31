Myles Turner Sends Message to Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton After Major Announcement
The Indiana Pacers had Myles Turner as their starting center for 10 long years. He gave it a good run with Indy and leaves the Pacers as the franchise leader in blocks.
Turner signed a four-year, $108.9 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks to play for Indiana's biggest rivals. Now, he will be trying to stop Tyrese Haliburton instead of playing with him.
Just because he is on another team now doesn't mean that he isn't on friendly terms with some of his former teammates. He recently Haliburton a nice message after he made a major announcement.
Recently, Haliburton got engaged to his girlfriend Jade. He had a very elaborate setup before popping the question, and it was a very happy moment for the couple.
After Haliburton posted the announcement on Instagram, Turner made sure to comment on it with a "congrats ya'll" with a heart hands emoji.
While it wasn't much, it's still a nice gesture from Turner to give some love to his former teammate. Haliburton still has some good feelings towards Turner, even if he did leave Indiana.
Haliburton hasn't had a lot of good moments happen to him in the last month or so. Tearing his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals is perhaps the worst moment of his life.
Haliburton won't play at all next season, so this is a nice moment of joy for him to experience. He popped the question in the gym at Iowa State, where the couple met.
These two players might not have the same level of love for each other next season when these two teams play each other, and the level of intensity will likely notch up in a couple of years when Haliburton comes back.
How Turner is able to adapt to life without Haliburton setting him up with wide-open shots will be interesting to see. How the Pacers fill Turner's role on both ends of the court will also be interesting.
This past season, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assist per game. Haliburton averaged 18.6 points. 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game.
