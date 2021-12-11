Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted After The Pacers Beat The Mavs

The Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-93 in Indianapolis on Friday evening.

The win improved the Pacers to 12-16 on the season, while the Mavericks fell to 12-13.

After the game, Myles Turner sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

During the game, he had 17 points, ten rebounds and one block.

The Pacers have not had a good start to the season, but are now on a three-game winning streak after beating the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks and the Mavericks.

Caris LeVert led the team in scoring on Friday night with 26 points, while Domantas Sabonis continued his hot streak scoring 24 points, grabbing ten rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

The Pacers will take their winning streak into a game with the Golden State Warriors on Monday evening in Indianapolis.

Related stories on NBA basketball