Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted After The Pacers Beat The Mavs
The Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-93 in Indianapolis on Friday evening.
The win improved the Pacers to 12-16 on the season, while the Mavericks fell to 12-13.
After the game, Myles Turner sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Read More
During the game, he had 17 points, ten rebounds and one block.
The Pacers have not had a good start to the season, but are now on a three-game winning streak after beating the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks and the Mavericks.
Caris LeVert led the team in scoring on Friday night with 26 points, while Domantas Sabonis continued his hot streak scoring 24 points, grabbing ten rebounds and dishing out seven assists.
The Pacers will take their winning streak into a game with the Golden State Warriors on Monday evening in Indianapolis.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.