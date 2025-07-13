Myles Turner Takes Major Shot at Pacers Fans in Latest Interview
Former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner took a jab at Pacer fans during an interview on ESPN during Summer League.
Turner was a free agent at the start of the offseason. Many projected him to stay with the Pacers after playing 10 years in Indiana and slowly endearing himself to the fanbase.
Instead, he ended up signing a four-year, $108.9 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. He moves on from the team after reaching the NBA Finals and making consecutive appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals.
In a recent interview, Turner opened up about how he expects to be received by Pacer fans when he returns to Indiana.
"I don't know what to expect, I really don't," Turner said during an interview with ESPN. "I think it's gonna be half and half.
"Even in my time there, there's a lot of people that wanted me off the team, and now they got what they wanted, and now they're complaining, still."
He added: "I was damned if I did, damned if I didn't in the situation. That was kind of the way I looked at it. The negotiations, it's the part that the casual fan doesn't get to see. But I would say, definitely, you're going to take whatever storyline you want with this.
"And we have this heated rivalry, so no matter what I say, it's going to get twisted into whatever they want it to be for the narrative. There was no love lost with this entire situation. I just went and made the best decision for myself and my family moving forward."
His time in Indiana was anything but smooth, as he was constantly in trade rumors and seemed to be on the outs.
During the playoffs, however, he took advantage of mismatches and punished when smaller defenders switched onto him.
He found his footing in the Pacers' system, but he decided to start a new chapter during free agency. Given his recent comments, his reception in Indiana might not be friendly.
