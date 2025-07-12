Myles Turner Takes Major Shot at Pacers in Bucks Introductory Press Conference
Friday was the day that Myles Turner introduced himself to a new fan base. For the first time in his 10-year NBA career, Turner will not be playing for the Indiana Pacers.
Turner signed a four-year deal worth $108.9 million to play for the Bucks. He was brought in to help Giannis Antetokounmpo be more competitive in the playoffs.
The Pacers were surprised that they weren't given the opportunity to match this free agent deal. Turner seems happy to be away from Indy and even took an apparent shot at them in his introductory press conference.
When asked why he decided to sign with the Pacers' biggest rival, he took a shot at the Pacers.
"For me, you know, it was ultimately about staying competitive. Two years ago, got to the Eastern Conference Finals. Obviously, last year, we got to the Finals. But being there, being a part of winning basketball, has changed my entire perspective on this league. I saw a chance to remain competitive this year... we just align with our visions."
With this comment, Turner insinuates that the Pacers will not be competitive next season, even though they just played in Game 7 of the NBA Finals a few weeks ago.
Tyrese Haliburton's injury is certainly a big issue. Indiana likely isn't going to compete for a title next season. But when he comes back in 2026-27, the team should be right back in title contention.
Even without Haliburton next year, the Pacers should still be able to make the playoffs. They showed last season that their success was more about the collective, not one single player.
They will have a new starting center, but everyone else from the Finals run returns. They will have essentially the same team, minus Haliburton and Turner.
Had Turner stayed in Indy, the Pacers certainly would have been competitive. He's actually taking a much bigger risk going to Milwaukee. They might not be competitive as soon as two years from now if Antetokounmpo asks out.
This past season with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 48.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from deep.
