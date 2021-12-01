Myles Turner's Status For Hawks-Pacers Game

Myles Turner will be active for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening.

The status of Turner for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Turner had been questionable with an illness, and was coming off of missing their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, which was a loss.

In Turner's absence on Monday, Domantas Sabonis grabbed 25 rebounds.

The Hawks come into the game with an 11-10 record and the Pacers are 9-14.

