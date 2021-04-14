NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Myles Turner Out Against the Rockets

Myles Turner will miss his fifth consecutive game against the Rockets tonight in Houston.
Author:
Publish date:

Myles Turner (ankle sprain) will miss his fifth consecutive game, head coach Nate Bjorken said during pre-game.

"They're both here with us on the trip," Bjorken said of Turner and Doug McDermott. "With Doug's ankle and Myles' ankle, they'll both be out tonight."

After the last game, Bjorken said that there was a possibility that Turner could have played.

"There is a possibility on Myles I'm going to talk to him again here before we leave," Bjorken said before Tuesday night's game. "I talked to him a lot before the game tonight."

The 6'11" center is not playing tonight, but based on his coach's words, it sounds like he will be returning to the lineup sooner than later. He is averaging 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and an outstanding 3.5 blocks per game on the season.

Right now, the Pacers (25-28) sit as the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference, and the presence and health of Turner will remain a critical factor in them remaining competitive to stay in the playoff race or even improve their seeding.

Turner has appeared in 46 of the 53 games the Pacers have played this season.

Related Pacers stories

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick'' Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • TRADE SAVED LeVERT: When the Indiana Pacers traded for Caris LaVert, no one knew at the time that the moved might have saved his life. Here's our Sports Illustrated cover story. CLICK HERE

Malcolm Brogdon
News

How to Watch Pacers' Game With Rockets on Wednesday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Myles Turner
News

Myles Turner Out Against the Rockets

Paul George-Clippers-Vs Pacers
News

Paul George Speaks on Passing of Bobby "Slick" Leonard

Paul George vs pacers apr 13
News

Paul George Shines With 36 Points in 126-115 Win in Indiana Over Pacers

USATSI_15861345_168388303_lowres
News

Source: Doug McDermott Out For Pacers Wednesday Against Rockets

Domantas Sabonis
News

How to Watch Pacers' Game With Clippers on Tuesday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Screen Shot 2021-04-13 at 3.36.41 PM
News

Pacers Legend Bobby 'Slick' Leonard Passes Away At Age 88

ClippersPaulGeorgeGrizzlies
News

Former Pacer Paul George Returns to Indiana Tuesday Night With Clippers

TJ McConnell
News

TJ McConnell's Triple Double Leads Pacers Past Cavs, Win 114-111