Myles Turner Out Against the Rockets

Myles Turner will miss his fifth consecutive game against the Rockets tonight in Houston.

Myles Turner (ankle sprain) will miss his fifth consecutive game, head coach Nate Bjorken said during pre-game.

"They're both here with us on the trip," Bjorken said of Turner and Doug McDermott. "With Doug's ankle and Myles' ankle, they'll both be out tonight."

After the last game, Bjorken said that there was a possibility that Turner could have played.

"There is a possibility on Myles I'm going to talk to him again here before we leave," Bjorken said before Tuesday night's game. "I talked to him a lot before the game tonight."

The 6'11" center is not playing tonight, but based on his coach's words, it sounds like he will be returning to the lineup sooner than later. He is averaging 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and an outstanding 3.5 blocks per game on the season.

Right now, the Pacers (25-28) sit as the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference, and the presence and health of Turner will remain a critical factor in them remaining competitive to stay in the playoff race or even improve their seeding.

Turner has appeared in 46 of the 53 games the Pacers have played this season.

Related Pacers stories