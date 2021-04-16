NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
Myles Turner Remains Out Against Jazz

Myles Turner Remains Out Against Jazz

Myles Turner will miss his sixth consecutive game on Friday agains the Jazz in Utah
Author:
Publish date:
Myles Turner will miss his sixth consecutive game on Friday agains the Jazz in Utah

Myles Turner remains out for his sixth consecutive game on Friday against the Utah Jazz, the Pacers announced before tip-off. Turner has appeared in 46 games and is averaging 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and a remarkable 3.5 blocks on the season.

The Pacers (26-28) sit at the ninth seed and remain wrapped up in the tight Eastern Conference Playoff race, where three games only separate the fourth seed and ninth seed. Missing Turner will be a significant blow against the Jazz (41-14), has the NBA's best record, and has two-time NBA Defensive Player of The Year Rudy Gobert.

The Pacers end their road trip against the Hawks during an afternoon game in Atlanta on Sunday and will hopefully get Turner back in that game or the next game.

After Tuesday's loss to the Clippers on TNT at home, head coach Nate Bjorken seemed optimistic that Turner could return from his sprained ankle soon.

"There is a possibility on Myles I'm going to talk to him again here before we leave," Bjorken said after Tuesday night's game. "I talked to him a lot before the game tonight."

He, however, did not play in the next game, which was Wednesday against the Rockets, and of course, remains out in today's contest.

Other Pacers stories to check out

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick'' Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Watch Pacers Jazz on NBA TV Friday: The Pacers head to Utah to take on the Jazz, the owner of the NBA's best record. CLICK HERE

Myles Turner
News

Myles Turner Out Against the Rockets

Myles Turner
News

Myles Turner Remains Out Against Jazz

USATSI_15055656_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James NBA Top Shot Sells For Over $387,000

Nate Bjorkgren
News

How to Watch Pacers' Game With Jazz on Friday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

USATSI_14091289_168388303_lowres
News

Michael Jordan to Present Kobe Bryant During Hall of Fame Induction

Victor Oladipo
News

Victor Oladipo Pacers' NBA Top Shot Highlight Sold for $14,999

USATSI_14006576_168388303_lowres
News

LaMarcus Aldridge Retires; Damian Lillard Says His Jersey Should Be Retired in Portland

USATSI_15898245_168388303_lowres
News

Caris LeVert Continues to Excel With Pacers

USATSI_15898421_168388303_lowres
News

John Wall Having Resurgent Season in Houston