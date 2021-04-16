Myles Turner Remains Out Against Jazz

Myles Turner will miss his sixth consecutive game on Friday agains the Jazz in Utah

Myles Turner remains out for his sixth consecutive game on Friday against the Utah Jazz, the Pacers announced before tip-off. Turner has appeared in 46 games and is averaging 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and a remarkable 3.5 blocks on the season.

The Pacers (26-28) sit at the ninth seed and remain wrapped up in the tight Eastern Conference Playoff race, where three games only separate the fourth seed and ninth seed. Missing Turner will be a significant blow against the Jazz (41-14), has the NBA's best record, and has two-time NBA Defensive Player of The Year Rudy Gobert.

The Pacers end their road trip against the Hawks during an afternoon game in Atlanta on Sunday and will hopefully get Turner back in that game or the next game.

After Tuesday's loss to the Clippers on TNT at home, head coach Nate Bjorken seemed optimistic that Turner could return from his sprained ankle soon.

"There is a possibility on Myles I'm going to talk to him again here before we leave," Bjorken said after Tuesday night's game. "I talked to him a lot before the game tonight."

He, however, did not play in the next game, which was Wednesday against the Rockets, and of course, remains out in today's contest.

