Former Pacers Star Gets An 88 Overall In NBA 2k22

Former Indiana Pacers superstar Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers received an 88 overall rating in NBA 2k22. He was ranked lower than Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) and Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets). Should he have been?

NBA 2k22 came out this past week, and fans always get excited to see their favorite players get their official overall ranking in the game before the season begins.

The ratings are always a super hot topic.

In the new edition of the game, former Indiana Pacers superstar Paul George was ranked 88 overall.

He came in as the 21st best-ranked player in the game.

Yet, after such a dominant performance in the NBA Playoffs that led the Los Angeles Clippers to the Western Conference Finals, the rating actually appears low.

Take for instance, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker were all ranked higher.

All three are superstars but are they for sure better than George?

Jayson Tatum (90 overall) had another excellent season (26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game).

However, the Boston Celtics were not a good team last year.

They finished as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and lost to Irving and the Nets in five games.

Devin Booker (90 overall): had his best season as an NBA player because the Suns were the second-best team in the Western Conference in the regular season and they made the NBA Finals.

Booker and the Suns beat George and the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals in six games.

That being said, George was without his co-star Kawhi Leonard.

Booker averaged 25.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in the regular season, and 27.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the playoffs while playing 40.3 minutes per game.

George averaged 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in the regular season, and 26.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the playoffs while playing 40.8 minutes per game.

They should at least be tied in their overalls.

Kyrie Irving (91 overall): has undoubtedly the most talent out of all four of them, but was injured in the' second round of the NBA Playoffs and did not return to the series.

At full health, he has the best case for 2k getting it correct in ranking him higher than George.

Irving averaged 26.9 points 4.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

