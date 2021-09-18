33 Days Away? Here's What The Indiana Pacers Tweeted On Friday

NBA: 33 Days Away From LaMelo Ball And The Hornets? Here's What The Indiana Pacers Tweeted On Friday
The Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Friday afternoon saying how their season starts in 33 days against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Friday afternoon saying how their season starts in 33 days against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Friday afternoon, and the post from the team's Twitter account can be seen embedded below.
In the caption the Pacers wrote, "33 days away," and shared a short video clip of Myles Turner highlights.
The team was referencing that they were 33 days away (as of Friday) from their first game of the NBA season when they go to North Carolina to play LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.
Ironically, the last team the Hornets played to end their season was the Pacers in the play-in tournament back in May.
That was also the last home game, and win for the Pacers of the 2020-21 NBA season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.