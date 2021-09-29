Around The Eastern Conference: Check Out The Photo Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum Tweeted On Tuesday

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics Tweeted out a photo (on Tuesday) that was from Boston Celtics media day.
The post from Tatum can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Tatum is entering his fifth season in the NBA (all in Boston) and is already a two-time NBA All-Star in just four years.
The former Duke star crushed the Pacers last season averaging 20.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the three times the teams faced each other (via StatMuse).
The Pacers won the first game, but the Celtics would beat the Pacers in the other two games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.