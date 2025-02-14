NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest in Pacers History
The All-Star break is here. The Indiana Pacers were able to get a win in their final game before the All-Star break, surviving the Washington Wizards in overtime.
Now that the All-Star break is here, the team can get some rest and prepare for the second half of the season. They only have one player participating in festivities this weekend, and that's Pascal Siakam.
The Slam Dunk Contest is perhaps the most popular event that happens during All-Star Weekend. The history of the event is greater than any other event that happens this weekend.
Read more: Pascal Siakam Gets Brutally Honest About New Addition to Pacers Rotation
There have been a few Pacers players who have participated in the event over the years. The most recent player to do so is Glenn Robinson III, who participated back in 2017.
Robinson III ended up winning the contest with his performances. He beat a pretty good cast of players, including Aaron Gordon, DeAndre Jordan, and Derrick Jones Jr.
Paul George was a participant back when he was with the Pacers. His most recent appearance was in 2014 when it was an East vs. West event.
That contest had an East vs. West format, which was quickly abandoned. George won the contest while teamed up with John Wall and Terrance Ross.
George was also in the contest in 2012 as a standalone participant. He ended up finishing third in the event, placing behind winner Jeremy Evans.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Reacts to Being Benched in Rotation
The only other winner of the Dunk Contest to play for the Pacers is Fred Jones. Jones won the contest back in 2004 while taking on Jason Richardson, Chris Anderson, and Ricky Davis. Jones kept Richardson from getting a three-peat.
There have been several other Pacers who have participated but not won. Terence Stansbury participated twice, once in 1985 and again in 1986.
Kenny Williams did the Dunk Contest in 1991, while Antonio Davis was the only other Pacers player to participate in the 90s when he did it in 1994.
Jonathan Bender was a participant in 2001 and was the only one to participate in the 2000s for the Pacers.
Gerald Green was in the Dunk Contest in 2013, and Victor Oladipo was in it back in 2018. The Pacers also had Cassius Stanley do it in 2021 when he was briefly on the NBA roster.
Current Pacers player Obi Toppin won the contest back in 2022 when he was with the Knicks too, becoming the only Pacers player, past or present, to participate in it in the 2020s.
More Indiana Pacers news: Shaq Calls Out Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton For Recent Performances
Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Pays Tribute to First Woman to Sign NBA Contract
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.