NBA Analyst Calls Out Referees in Pacers Game 4 Loss to Thunder
Indy Star reporter Matthew Glenesk penned a piece that took a deep look at the Indiana Pacers' Game 4 loss at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While the Pacers essentially let the game slip out of their hands, much of the piece focused on the refereeing in the contest — namely that of Scott Foster. Foster is a veteran official and is notoriously alleged to be an "extender" of series in games he officiates. It's become somewhat of a running joke among NBA circles.
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle defended Foster after the game, after many in the media questioned a perceived lack of calls. Others in the media took to X and other platforms to voice their displeasure and incredulity as to how many calls were missed. Bill Simmons and Kevin O'Connor were among the most vocal.
In Glenesk's story, he included a very salient yet fair take from one of the most respected basketball analysts in the media currently.
"There were a number of missed travels in this game, no doubt about it," ESPN's Tim Legler said postgame.
Legler, an ex-NBA player himself, is known for being very fair and respectful of those in the game, given his career. He won't badmouth or intentionally give salacious takes for clicks or notoriety. This is as strong of a statement as you'll hear from him, and it should hold some real weight given Legler's gravitas.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in particular, has drawn the ire of casual fans and those who support the Indiana Pacers. Possessing an excellent penchant for getting to the free-throw line and drawing fouls in general, Gilgeous-Alexander often utilized a deft push-off tactic with his off arm to garner enough separation to rise up and shoot uncontested jumpers.
This was seen several times versus Andrew Nembhard in particular. Some were more egregious than most, yet virtually none were called as offensive fouls.
Game 5 is a major swing game. We'll see how the game is officiated in the wake of this media scrutiny. It would be better to see the two teams play with more of a flow as opposed to a disjointed game with tons of foul calls.
