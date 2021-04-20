NBA and NBPA Respond to Guilty Verdict of Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's Death

NBA and NBPA Release Statement After Guilty Verdict of Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's Death
The NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Michelle Roberts released a statement Tuesday on the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death.
"George Floyd's murder was a flash point for how we look at race and justice in our country, and we are pleased that justice appears to have been severed," the letter stated. "But we also recognize that there is much work to be done and the National basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association, together with our newly-former Social Justice Coalition, will redouble our efforts to advocate for meaningful change in the areas of criminal justice and policing."
The release was a powerful message from the NBA and its players and shows that they are committed to bringing change.
