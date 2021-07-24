NBA: Carmelo Anthony Tweets A Photo With Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James
Carmelo Anthony posted a photo on Twitter of him and his son with LeBron James and his son.
Carmelo Anthony posted a photo on Twitter on Friday of himself, his son, LeBron James and James' son.
The photo can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Anthony's Twitter account.
James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Phoenix Suns, while Anthony and the Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.
Anthony is a free agent this off-season.
