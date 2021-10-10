    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    NBA: Check Out The Awesome Photo Myles Turner Shared On Twitter
    Publish date:

    NBA: Check Out The Awesome Photo Myles Turner Shared On Twitter

    Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner quote Tweeted a fans photo edit of him.
    Author:

    Myles Turner quote Tweeted a fans Tweet on Sunday, and the post from Turner can be seen embedded below. 

    The Tweet Turner quote Tweeted was a photo edit made by Twitter user @BigBethan. 

    In the photo is pictures of Turner in college, being drafted and with the Indiana Pacers. 

    The original post from the Twitter user can be seen embedded below. 

    Turner is entering his seventh season the NBA (all with the Pacers) and averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game last season. 

    He also led the NBA in blocks per game (3.4 BPG), which was his second time leading the league in that stat. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_15843498_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Awesome Photo Myles Turner Shared On Twitter

    57 seconds ago
    USATSI_15745146_168388303_lowres
    News

    Sumner Gets Waived By Brooklyn

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16921449_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Myles Turner Tweeted After Texas Lost To Oklahoma On Saturday

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_15987063_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Sumner Posted To Instagram After Being Traded From The Pacers

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_13704383_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA: Check Out Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo's Absurd Shoe Closet In His Orlando Home

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16921451_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Pacers' Turner Tweeted Before The Oklahoma Sooner And Texas Longhorns Football Game

    Oct 9, 2021
    USATSI_15987063_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted After Edmond Sumner Got Traded To The Brooklyn Nets

    Oct 9, 2021
    USATSI_15993966_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: It's Time For Love To Go To A Contender

    Oct 9, 2021
    USATSI_15745146_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Sumner Tweeted After The Pacers Traded Him

    Oct 9, 2021