Check Out The Kicks Caris LeVert Wore To Media Day

Caris LeVert was rocking an awesome pair of Air Jordan basketball shoes at Indiana Pacers media day earlier this week.
The photo of LeVert can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Nice Kicks' Twitter account.
LeVert is wearing a pair of Air Jordan 5's, which are University of Michigan themed (he played his college basketball there).
They are also the perfect yellow to match his Pacers jersey.
LeVert is entering his second season with the Pacers after being traded to Indiana by the Brooklyn Nets during last season's big James Harden trade.
LeVert averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.