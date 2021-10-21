Check Out The Photo Of LaVar Ball At The Pacers-Hornets Game To Watch LaMelo

LaMelo Ball put on a show for his parents on Wednesday evening in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The second-year point guard had 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and led the Hornets to a 124-123 win over the Indiana Pacers in both team's first game of the season.

In attendance at the game was both of Ball's parents Tina and LaVar.

A photo of the two at the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Hornets' Twitter account.

