    October 21, 2021
    NBA: Check Out The Photo Of LaVar Ball At The Pacers-Hornets Game To Watch LaMelo
    LaVar Ball attended the Indiana Pacers-Charlotte Hornets game on Wednesday evening.
    LaMelo Ball put on a show for his parents on Wednesday evening in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

    The second-year point guard had 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and led the Hornets to a 124-123 win over the Indiana Pacers in both team's first game of the season. 

    In attendance at the game was both of Ball's parents Tina and LaVar. 

    A photo of the two at the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Hornets' Twitter account.

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

