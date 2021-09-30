Check Out The Photo The Clippers Tweeted Of Former Pacers Star Paul George

The Los Angeles Clippers posted a photo of All-Star forward Paul George to their Twitter account on Tuesday, and the photo can be seen in the post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter.
George led the Clippers to the Western Conference Finals last season, but they lost to the Phoenix Suns and came just short of making the NBA Finals.
The trip to the Conference Finals was George's third time that far in the NBA Playoffs.
He made the Eastern Conference in back-to-back seasons with the Indiana Pacers in 2013 and 2014.
George averaged 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last season for the Clippers.
He also made his seventh trip to the All-Star game.
