Former Pacers Star Stephenson Posts A Video To Instagram

Former Indiana Pacers star Lance Stephenson posted a video to his Instagram, and the post can be seen embedded below.
In the video, the nine-year NBA veteran makes a nice move and then drains a shot.
Stephenson had two stints with the Pacers, and has played for seven different teams.
However, the only team that Stephenson played for more than one season with was the Pacers.
The 31 year old last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season.
On September 2, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Stephenson worked out for the Dallas Mavericks (see Tweet below).
