Check Out The Video The Indiana Pacers Tweeted Of Myles Turner At Media Day

The Indiana Pacers shared a video of Myles Turner at media day on Monday.

The Indiana Pacers held media day on Monday in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the team posted a video from star center Myles Turner to their Twitter account.

The video of Turner can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Turner is entering his seventh NBA season (all with the Indiana Pacers).

He averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game last season.

He also led the entire NBA in blocks per game (3.4).

That was the second time he led the NBA in blocks per game.

